Biocon announces USFDA approval for Yesintek single-dose prefilled autoinjector

Biocon's subsidiary in the United States has received supplemental U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Yesintek 45 mg/0.5 ml single-dose prefilled autoinjector and Yesintek 90 mg/ml single-dose prefilled autoinjector.

Yesintek was originally approved by the U.S. FDA on 29 November 2024. The Yesintek single-dose prefilled autoinjector offers patients with another important treatment option. This new delivery format supports more tailored treatment approaches across different care settings and patient needs.

Yesintek is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older, and moderate to severely active Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis in adultsa range of debilitating autoimmune conditions that affects tens of thousands of Americans.