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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon gets supplemental US FDA nod for Yesintek prefilled autoinjector

Biocon gets supplemental US FDA nod for Yesintek prefilled autoinjector

Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Biocon said that its US subsidiary has received supplemental U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Yesintek (ustekinumab-kfce) single-dose prefilled autoinjector in various strengths.

Yesintek was originally approved by the U.S. FDA on 29 November 2024.

The Yesintek single-dose prefilled autoinjector offers patients with another important treatment option. This new delivery format supports more tailored treatment approaches across different care settings and patient needs.

Yesintek is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and active psoriatic arthritis in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older, and moderate to severely active Crohns disease and ulcerative colitis in adultsa range of debilitating autoimmune conditions that affects tens of thousands of Americans.

 

"This supplemental approval enhances Biocons comprehensive portfolio of immunology products in the United States and reaffirms the companys commitment to improving access to affordable medicines for patients around the world," the company said in a statement.

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Biocon is Indias leading biopharma company. It is fully integrated and delivers biopharma solutions ranging from discovery to development and commercialisation. It has diversified revenue streams covering biosimilars, contract research, small molecules and APIs.

The company had reported 355% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 141 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 31 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose by 10% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,336 crore during the period under review.

The scrip rose 0.30% to currently trade at Rs 413.35 on the BSE.

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First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 9:50 AM IST