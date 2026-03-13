Friday, March 13, 2026 | 09:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Biocon gets USFDA nod for Liraglutide injection gVictoza

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Biocon said its arm, Biocon Pharma, has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Liraglutide injection (gVictoza), 18 mg/3 mL, in single-patient-use prefilled pens.

Liraglutide is indicated for the treatment of insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus in adults, adolescents, and children aged 10 years and above and is used as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

The approval follows the US FDAs earlier clearance for Liraglutide injection (gSaxenda) that the company received on February 24, 2026. Biocon said the latest approval adds to its portfolio of vertically integrated, complex drug products.

 

Biocon is a global biopharma company dedicated to improving affordable access to therapies for chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 143.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 4,123 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Shares of Biocon rose 0.29% to Rs 393.85 on the BSE.

Shipwaves Online onboards its second Aditya Birla Group company as client

Hazoor Multi Projects bags contract for user fee collection from NHAI

PM Modi reiterates India's consistent position on resolving all issues through dialogue and diplomacy in conversation with Iranian President

Stock Alert: Biocon, Kalpataru Projects, CESC, Adani Energy Solutions, Avenue Supermarts

ACME Solar commissions 142.67 MW / 481.49 MWh BESS projects in Rajasthan

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

