Biocon gets USFDA nod for Liraglutide injection gVictoza

Biocon said its arm, Biocon Pharma, has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Liraglutide injection (gVictoza), 18 mg/3 mL, in single-patient-use prefilled pens.

Liraglutide is indicated for the treatment of insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus in adults, adolescents, and children aged 10 years and above and is used as an adjunct to diet and exercise.

The approval follows the US FDAs earlier clearance for Liraglutide injection (gSaxenda) that the company received on February 24, 2026. Biocon said the latest approval adds to its portfolio of vertically integrated, complex drug products.

Biocon is a global biopharma company dedicated to improving affordable access to therapies for chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 143.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 4,123 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Shares of Biocon rose 0.29% to Rs 393.85 on the BSE.

