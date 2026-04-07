Biocon launches biosimilars - Bosaya and Aukelso in U.S.

Biocon announced the commercial launch of Bosaya (denosumab-kyqq) and Aukelso (denosumab kyqq) in the United States.

Bosaya (biosimilar to Prolia) and Aukelso (biosimilar to Xgeva) are now available by prescription nationwide through specialty pharmacies and healthcare providers.

Both products have been previously approved and granted interchangeable designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September 2025, allowing substitution at the pharmacy level in accordance with state laws.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon, said, The U.S. introduction of Bosaya and Aukelso marks a strategic expansion of our biosimilars portfolio, building on our established leadership in oncology and immunology. These therapies broaden access to high-quality, affordable treatment options for patients living with serious bone conditions. This milestone underscores Biocon's strength as a portfolio development engine and our focus on building the world's most scalable access platformadvancing life-changing medicines for patients and health systems across the United States and around the world.