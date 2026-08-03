Biocon launches Yesafili in U.S. market
Used in treatment of various types of ophthalmology conditions
Biocon announced the commercial launch of Yesafili (aflibercept-jbvf) in the United States. YESAFILI, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor used to treat various types of ophthalmology conditions, is a biosimilar of its reference product EYLEA (aflibercept) 2 mg. The product was approved previously and granted interchangeable designation* by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May 2024, allowing substitution at the pharmacy level in accordance with state laws.
Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Ltd., said, The launch of Yesafili in the U.S. marks an important step in expanding the global availability of biosimilar Aflibercept 2 mg for patients with eye conditions. This milestone further strengthens our presence in ophthalmology and builds on our FDA approval as one of the first interchangeable biosimilars to Eylea 2 mg, advancing access to life-changing medicines for patients around the world.
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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:31 AM IST