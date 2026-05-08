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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Ltd soars 1.16%, gains for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd soars 1.16%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 386.7, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 17.22% in last one year as compared to a 0.65% jump in NIFTY and a 14.52% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Biocon Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 386.7, up 1.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 24164.3. The Sensex is at 77254.26, down 0.76%. Biocon Ltd has gained around 11.86% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24135.5, down 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 385.55, up 0.26% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 17.22% in last one year as compared to a 0.65% jump in NIFTY and a 14.52% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 318.83 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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