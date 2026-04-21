Biocon Ltd spurts 0.85%, gains for fifth straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 362.1, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.48% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% jump in NIFTY and a 4.81% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Biocon Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 362.1, up 0.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24552.55. The Sensex is at 79171.6, up 0.83%. Biocon Ltd has slipped around 1.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22456.75, up 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.6 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 361.85, up 0.88% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 8.48% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% jump in NIFTY and a 4.81% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 298.75 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.