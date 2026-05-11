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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon Pharma receives Health Canada approval for micafungin for injection USP 50 mg and 100 mg

Biocon Pharma receives Health Canada approval for micafungin for injection USP 50 mg and 100 mg

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Biocon Pharma, a subsidiary of Biocon, today announced that it has received approval from Health Canada for micafungin for injection, USP, 50 mg and 100 mg. The approved product is indicated for use in adults and children four months and older for treatment of patients with Candidemia, Acute Disseminated Candidiasis, Candida Peritonitis and Abscesses infections; treatment of patients with esophageal candidiasis; and prophylaxis of Candida infections in patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

The approval will further strengthen Biocon's integrated biosimilars and generics portfolio.

 

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

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