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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon receives Health Canada approval for two biosimilars - Bosaya and Vezuo

Biocon receives Health Canada approval for two biosimilars - Bosaya and Vezuo

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Biocon announced that Health Canada has granted a Notice of Compliance (NOC) for Bosaya (denosumab), a biosimilar to Prolia, and Vezuo (denosumab), a biosimilar to Xgeva, on 03 April 2026. Both biosimilars were approved in the most common presentations: BOSAYA, as a 60 mg/mL injection for subcutaneous use in a prefilled syringe; and VEVZUO, as a 120 mg/1.7 mL (70 mg/mL) injection for subcutaneous use in a single-dose vial.

Denosumab products play a key role in bone health by increasing bone mass and treating osteoporosis, as well as bone complications associated with cancer.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon, said, Health Canada's approval of BOSAYA and VEVZUO marks another important milestone for Biocon as we continue to expand access to high-quality biosimilars in key global markets. This approval reflects our strong scientific and regulatory capabilities and reinforces our commitment to patients living with osteoporosis and cancer-related bone conditions, while further strengthening our portfolio of affordable biologic therapies across immunology and oncology.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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