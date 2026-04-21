Biocon rises after Health Canada grants NOC for Denosumab biosimilars

Biocon added 1.66% to Rs 364.45 after the company said that Health Canada has granted a notice of compliance (NOC) for Bosaya (denosumab), a biosimilar to Prolia, and Vezuo (denosumab), a biosimilar to Xgeva.

The approval is based on a comprehensive package of analytical, nonclinical, and clinical data, demonstrating that BOSAYA and VEVZUO are highly similar to PROLIA and XGEVA, respectively, with no clinically meaningful differences in quality, safety, or efficacy.

Denosumab products play a key role in bone health by increasing bone mass and treating osteoporosis, as well as bone complications associated with cancer.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & managing director, Biocon, said: Health Canadas approval of BOSAYA and VEVZUO marks another important milestone for Biocon as we continue to expand access to high-quality biosimilars in key global markets.

This approval reflects our strong scientific and regulatory capabilities and reinforces our commitment to patients living with osteoporosis and cancer-related bone conditions, while further strengthening our portfolio of affordable biologic therapies across immunology and oncology."

Biocon is a global biopharma company dedicated to improving affordable access to therapies for chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 143.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.28% to Rs 4,123 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.