Biocon rises recroding PAT of Rs 141 crore in Q1 FY27

Biocon added 2.47% to Rs 435.50 after the company reported 355% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 141 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 31 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations rose by 10% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,336 crore during the period under review.

Biopharma (Biosimilars + Generics) revenue grew 17% YoY in the first quarter, driven by momentum from recent biosimilar and generic product launches across key markets. Biosimilars revenue increased 16% YoY to Rs 2,855 crore and Generics revenue increased 21% YoY Rs 760 crore in Q1 FY27.

Services revenue decreased 16% YoY to Rs 736 crore in Q1 FY27 due to continued impact of challenges faced last year.

Net R&D expenses for Q1 FY27 added up to Rs 240 crore, up 17% YoY.

While EBITDA improved by 7% YoY to Rs 902 crore, EBITDA margin remained stable at 21% in the June'26 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 128 crore, up 32% from Rs 97 crore in Q1 FY26.

The company has recorded a net tax credit of Rs 92 crore for the June'26 quarter. It had reported a net tax outgo of Rs 77 crore in the same period last year.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon, said: "Biocon has entered FY27 with a clear focus on translating our strategic investments into sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

A favourable policy environment for biosimilars together with our expanded manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. reinforce our confidence in the long-term opportunities across North America, our biggest market.

We also remain confident that the investments in new capabilities at our research services business will support its next phase of growth."

Biocon is Indias leading biopharma company. It is fully integrated and delivers biopharma solutions ranging from discovery to development and commercialisation. It has diversified revenue streams covering biosimilars, contract research, small molecules and APIs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News