Biocon's Malaysian partner Duopharma Biotech secures insulin tenders worth over MYR 225 million

Biocon said that its long-standing partner Duopharma Biotech has secured multiple insulin contracts from the Ministry of Health (MoH), Malaysia, valued at over MYR 225 million this year.

The said contracts have been awarded to Duopharma (M) Sendirian Berhad, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Duopharma Biotech.

As part of these contracts, Biocons subsidiary, Biocon Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia, will supply short-acting recombinant human insulin, insulin glargine and insulin aspart to Duopharma (M) Sendirian Berhad for distribution.

The contracts comprise a three-year agreement valued at MYR 155.27 million for human insulin, along with two two-year agreements, which consists of MYR 18 million contract for insulin glargine and MYR 52.5 million contract for insulin aspart.

Shreehas Tambe, CEO & managing director, Biocon, said: Malaysia has been central to Biocons insulin journey for over a decade, anchored by our integrated insulin manufacturing facility in the country the largest in Asia.

Our Johor operations enable us to deliver insulin at scale, expanding patient access in Malaysia and around the world.

Biocon is a global biopharma company dedicated to improving affordable access to therapies for chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune diseases.

The company had reported 63.4% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 126 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 344 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose by 2.26% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,517 crore during the period under review.

The scrip shed 0.17% to currently trade at Rs 422.65 on the BSE.

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