Wednesday, June 24, 2026 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon secures multiple insulin contracts from Ministry of Health, Malaysia

Biocon secures multiple insulin contracts from Ministry of Health, Malaysia

Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Biocon announced that its long-standing partner, Duopharma Biotech Berhad (Duopharma Biotech) via its wholly-owned subsidiary Duopharma (M) Sendirian Berhad, has secured multiple insulin contracts from the Ministry of Health (MoH), Malaysia, valued at over MYR 225 million this year.

As part of these contracts, Biocon's subsidiary, Biocon Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia, will supply short-acting recombinant human insulin, insulin glargine and insulin aspart to Duopharma (M) Sendirian Berhad for distribution, supporting continued access to high-quality, cost-effective insulin therapies for people living with diabetes in Malaysia.

The contracts comprise a three-year agreement valued at ~ MYR 155.27 million for human insulin, along with two 2-year agreements: ~ MYR 18 million for insulin glargine and ~ MYR 52.5 million for insulin aspart.

 

In line with policies indicated in the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK-13) and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030), both companies are committed to helping patients with diabetes achieve better healthcare outcomes by ensuring a steady and accessible medicine supply.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shilpa Biologicals commissions Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) GMP manufacturing facility

Shilpa Biologicals commissions Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) GMP manufacturing facility

Stock Alert: Infosys, NLC India, Yes Bank, IRFC, Honasa Consumer

Stock Alert: Infosys, NLC India, Yes Bank, IRFC, Honasa Consumer

AVG Logistics consolidated net profit rises 104.78% in the March 2026 quarter

AVG Logistics consolidated net profit rises 104.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sparc Electrex reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.77 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sparc Electrex reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.77 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dalmia Bharat Refractories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 98.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dalmia Bharat Refractories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 98.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayMumbai MonsoonDigital ParentsTelegram RestoredAir India-Booking.com Tie-UpTechnology NewsPersonal Finance