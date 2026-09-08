Biocon signs partnership agreement for Pertuzumab in Brazil

Secures access to Brazil's 10-year PDP program for Pertuzumab

Biocon announced the signing of partnership agreement with Bahiafarma and Bionovis for Pertuzumab in Brazil, marking an important milestone in advancing production and commercialisation of the HER2-positive breast cancer therapy under the country's Productive Development Partnership (PDP) program.

The consortium of Biocon, Bahiafarma and Bionovis received 100% allocation under Brazil's 10-year PDP program for Pertuzumab.

The PDP provides the consortium exclusive access to Brazil's public healthcare market, which accounts for approximately 70% of the country's demand for Pertuzumab. It also supports the long term adoption of Biocon's product within Brazil's public oncology network.

Biocon will receive milestone payments and a share of revenues generated from the Brazil PDP opportunity over a 10-year period. As part of the PDP framework, the product will undergo phased localization in Brazil in the mid to long term.