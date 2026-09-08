Tuesday, September 08, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biocon signs partnership agreement for Pertuzumab in Brazil

Biocon signs partnership agreement for Pertuzumab in Brazil

Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Secures access to Brazil's 10-year PDP program for Pertuzumab

Biocon announced the signing of partnership agreement with Bahiafarma and Bionovis for Pertuzumab in Brazil, marking an important milestone in advancing production and commercialisation of the HER2-positive breast cancer therapy under the country's Productive Development Partnership (PDP) program.

The consortium of Biocon, Bahiafarma and Bionovis received 100% allocation under Brazil's 10-year PDP program for Pertuzumab.

The PDP provides the consortium exclusive access to Brazil's public healthcare market, which accounts for approximately 70% of the country's demand for Pertuzumab. It also supports the long term adoption of Biocon's product within Brazil's public oncology network.

 

Biocon will receive milestone payments and a share of revenues generated from the Brazil PDP opportunity over a 10-year period. As part of the PDP framework, the product will undergo phased localization in Brazil in the mid to long term.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Deepa Jewellers IPO ends with 42.61 times subscription

Deepa Jewellers IPO ends with 42.61 times subscription

Rays of Belief IPO ends with 107.71 times subscription

Rays of Belief IPO ends with 107.71 times subscription

Shiprocket reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shiprocket reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Kotyark Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Kotyark Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Behari Lal Engineering standalone net profit rises 24.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Behari Lal Engineering standalone net profit rises 24.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchVodafone Idea ShareAir India SafetyNSE IPO GMPNepal FloodSwiggy 24x7 HelplineCrypto vs Gold vs StocksDelhi Building Collapse Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 9:16 AM IST