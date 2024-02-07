Sales rise 237.58% to Rs 5.03 croreNet profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 237.58% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales5.031.49 238 OPM %3.7815.44 -PBDT0.220.24 -8 PBT0.110.13 -15 NP0.090.10 -10
