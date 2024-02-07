Sales rise 237.58% to Rs 5.03 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Biofil Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 237.58% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.5.031.493.7815.440.220.240.110.130.090.10