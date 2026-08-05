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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Biogen Pharmachem Industries standalone net profit declines 83.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Biogen Pharmachem Industries standalone net profit declines 83.58% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 4:51 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Biogen Pharmachem Industries declined 83.58% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 4:51 PM IST