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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Birla Cable consolidated net profit rises 2157.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Birla Cable consolidated net profit rises 2157.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 51.12% to Rs 266.64 crore

Net profit of Birla Cable rose 2157.35% to Rs 30.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 51.12% to Rs 266.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 176.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales266.64176.44 51 OPM %17.244.44 -PBDT44.526.07 633 PBT41.091.86 2109 NP30.701.36 2157

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:09 AM IST