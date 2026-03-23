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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Birla Corporation commissions enhanced capacity at Kundanganj unit

Birla Corporation commissions enhanced capacity at Kundanganj unit

Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

RCCPL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Birla Corporation, on Monday commissioned the third line of production at its Kundanganj unit, scaling up production capacity by 1.4 million tons (mt). Post this expansion, Birla Corporation's consolidated production capacity stands at 21.4 mt, and, as announced by the Company earlier, it is to be further expanded to 27.6 mt by 2028-29. The estimated cost of the Kundanganj expansion is around Rs 300 crore.

The 1.4-mt increase in grinding capacity is expected to create close to 100,000 direct and indirect jobs as well as strengthen Birla Corporation's competitiveness in its core markets in central and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Additional clinker is to be sourced from the Company's integrated units at Satna, Chanderia and Mukutban.

 

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

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