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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Birla Corporation consolidated net profit rises 14.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Birla Corporation consolidated net profit rises 14.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 0.75% to Rs 2836.12 crore

Net profit of Birla Corporation rose 14.87% to Rs 294.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 256.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.75% to Rs 2836.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2814.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.87% to Rs 557.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 295.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 9655.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9214.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2836.122814.91 1 9655.619214.49 5 OPM %17.9918.96 -15.0613.21 - PBDT487.31508.81 -4 1306.90988.07 32 PBT352.89366.57 -4 775.08416.22 86 NP294.78256.61 15 557.59295.23 89

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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