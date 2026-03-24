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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Birla Corporation gains after raising total production capacity to 21.4 million tons

Birla Corporation gains after raising total production capacity to 21.4 million tons

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Birla Corporation added 2.39% to Rs 824.20 after the company said that its wholly-owned subsidiary RCCPL has commissioned the third line of production at its Kundanganj unit, scaling up production capacity by 1.4 million tons.

Post this expansion, Birla Corporations consolidated production capacity stands at 21.4 million tons.

As per the companys previously announced plans, this capacity would further be expanded to 27.6 million tons by 2028-29.

The estimated cost of the aforementioned Kundanganj expansion is around Rs 300 crore.

The 1.4 million tons increase in grinding capacity is expected to strengthen Birla Corporations competitiveness in its core markets in central and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

 

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Additional clinker is to be sourced from the companys integrated units at Satna, Chanderia and Mukutban.

For its capital expenditure at Kundanganj, the company will receive investment promotion incentives linked to Goods and Services Tax for 12 years.

Earlier, Birla Corporation had announced that, along with its subsidiary RCCPL, it would scale up the production capacity of the Maihar unit alongside Kundanganj, as well as set up three new grinding units to reduce lead distance and strengthen leadership in high-growth markets.

Birla Corporation is the flagship Company of the MP Birla Group. The company and its subsidiary, RCCPL have 10 cement plants in eight locations across the country, with an annual installed capacity of 21.4 million tons. The company produces an array of cement products, under the MP Birla Cement brand. It also sells construction chemicals and wall putty.

The company's consolidated net profit increased by 69.16% to Rs 52.76 crore despite a 4.34% fall in revenue to Rs 2,158.74 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

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