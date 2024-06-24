Birla Estates acquires 16.5 acres land in Pune

To develop integrated township with revenue potential of Rs 2,500 cr

Birla Estates, a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of Century Textiles and Industries is all set to expand its presence in Pune with a land acquisition in Manjri, Pune. The land parcel is spread across 16.5 acres with a development potential of approx. 32 lac sq ft and an estimated revenue potential of Rs 2,500 crore.

A part of an Integrated Township, the proposed development will offer a variety of residential unit configurations. Located in the rapidly emerging micro-market of Manjri, Pune, the project is situated on the Pune-Solapur Highway offering seamless connectivity to several IT hubs, including Kharadi, Magarpatta, and Phursungi, as well as the Hadapsar MIDC.

