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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Birla Estates garners sales of Rs 1,600 cr from Birla Arika Phase 2 project

Birla Estates garners sales of Rs 1,600 cr from Birla Arika Phase 2 project

Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

Birla Estates, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate (ABREL), has achieved bookings exceeding Rs 1,600 crore for its luxury project, Birla Arika Phase 2 in Sector 31, Gurugram. Nearly 97% of the residences-152 of 156 units-were sold within a month of launch, underlining strong buyer confidence in the brand's luxury developments in Gurugram.

Birla Arika is a luxury residential development strategically located in Central Gurugram, one of the city's most established and well-connected residential micro-markets. The strong performance of Phase 2 reflects a broader shift in buyer preferences toward spacious residences, expansive landscaped areas, and thoughtfully curated lifestyle amenities aligned with evolving urban living aspirations. Envisioned as a low-density community, the project features four exclusive clubs, each offering distinct and immersive lifestyle experiences tailored to diverse resident needs.

 

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 7:50 PM IST

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