Birla Estates garners sales of Rs 1,600 cr from Birla Arika Phase 2 project
Birla Estates, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate (ABREL), has achieved bookings exceeding Rs 1,600 crore for its luxury project, Birla Arika Phase 2 in Sector 31, Gurugram. Nearly 97% of the residences-152 of 156 units-were sold within a month of launch, underlining strong buyer confidence in the brand's luxury developments in Gurugram.
Birla Arika is a luxury residential development strategically located in Central Gurugram, one of the city's most established and well-connected residential micro-markets. The strong performance of Phase 2 reflects a broader shift in buyer preferences toward spacious residences, expansive landscaped areas, and thoughtfully curated lifestyle amenities aligned with evolving urban living aspirations. Envisioned as a low-density community, the project features four exclusive clubs, each offering distinct and immersive lifestyle experiences tailored to diverse resident needs.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 7:50 PM IST