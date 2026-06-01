Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit declines 39.24% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.19% to Rs 66.19 croreNet profit of Birla Precision Technologies declined 39.24% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.19% to Rs 66.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 54.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 92.65% to Rs 11.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.71% to Rs 247.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 213.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales66.1954.17 22 247.13213.57 16 OPM %3.9611.56 -6.948.57 - PBDT5.515.33 3 20.8015.04 38 PBT3.924.46 -12 16.058.45 90 NP2.233.67 -39 11.275.85 93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Triumph International Finance India consolidated net profit declines 41.45% in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:09 AM IST