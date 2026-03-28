Birla Transasia Carpets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Reported sales nilNet loss of Birla Transasia Carpets reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST