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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Birla Transasia Carpets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Birla Transasia Carpets reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Birla Transasia Carpets reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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