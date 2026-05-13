BirlaNu reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 8.74% to Rs 1010.13 croreNet Loss of BirlaNu reported to Rs 22.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 24.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.74% to Rs 1010.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 928.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 119.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 32.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.19% to Rs 3730.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3615.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1010.13928.91 9 3730.403615.23 3 OPM %-0.762.41 -0.251.59 - PBDT-15.7115.88 PL -4.0218.74 PL PBT-54.84-19.81 -177 -155.42-125.34 -24 NP-22.35-24.71 10 -119.56-32.90 -263
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First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:07 AM IST