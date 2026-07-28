Birlasoft consolidated net profit rises 51.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.35% to Rs 1379.40 crore

Net profit of Birlasoft rose 51.27% to Rs 161.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 106.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.35% to Rs 1379.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1284.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1379.401284.9016.1512.36247.49186.95228.17166.17161.00106.43

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