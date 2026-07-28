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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Birlasoft posts over 10% YoY fall in Q1 PAT; attrition rate declines to 11.7%

Birlasoft posts over 10% YoY fall in Q1 PAT; attrition rate declines to 11.7%

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Birlasoft has reported 10.6% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 16.9 crore on a 0.1% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 145.2 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q4 FY26.

In dollar terms, the company's revenue was $145.2 million, down 0.1% QoQ. In constant currency terms, however, the revenue has risen by 0.3%.

EBIT fell by 13.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 21.4 crore while EBIT margin contracted by 230 basis sequentially to 14.7% in the June'26 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 24 crore, up by 0.3% from Rs 23.9 crore in Q4 FY26. Tax outgo for the period under review was Rs 7.1 crore, up 42% QoQ.

 

The company's workforce strength stood at 11,057 as on 30th June 2026 and attrition reduced to 11.7% during Q1 FY27 from 13.0% during Q4 FY26.

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Angan Guha, chief executive officer and managing director, Birlasoft, said: We have delivered a sequential revenue growth of 2.3% quarter on quarter, reflecting stable performance in the face of a macro-environment that remains challenging.

Deal signings during the quarter, at $169 million TCV, are up 20% year-on-year and include several AI-led engagements."

Chandrasekar Thyagarajan, chief financial officer, Birlasoft, stated: "Our revenue at Rs 13,794 million was enabled by growth in our BFSI and Lifesciences & Services verticals offsetting some weakness in the other verticals.

We also recorded strong collections that enabled us to improve our DSO to 55 days and to deliver yet another quarter of robust cashflow, with cash and cash equivalents rising to Rs 2,878.6 crore by the end of June 2026, up about 9% QoQ and 26% YoY."

Birlasoft is a global technology company enabling "next-generation digital transformation through expertise in cloud, AI, data, and enterprise solutions.

The scrip added 2.20% to end at Rs 300 on the BSE today.

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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