BITS consolidated net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 43.33% to Rs 0.43 croreNet profit of BITS rose 200.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.33% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 213.04% to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.09% to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.430.30 43 1.471.13 30 OPM %62.7940.00 -47.6229.20 - PBDT0.280.13 115 0.890.37 141 PBT0.230.09 156 0.670.21 219 NP0.240.08 200 0.720.23 213
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First Published: May 25 2026 | 5:11 PM IST