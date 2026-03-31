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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BJP fields Govind Parmar's son Harshad for Umreth bypoll in Gujarat

BJP fields Govind Parmar's son Harshad for Umreth bypoll in Gujarat

Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 4:04 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party on 30 March 2026 announced Harshad Parmar as its candidate for the upcoming byelection to the Umreth Assembly constituency in Gujarat.

Harshad Parmar is the son of former MLA Govind Parmar, whose death on 6 March 2026 led to the bypoll in the Anand district seat. This will be his first major electoral contest.

The polling is scheduled for 23 April 2026, as notified by the Election Commission of India. Other parties, including the Congress, are yet to announce their candidates.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, Govind Parmar had retained the Umreth seat with a margin of over 25,000 votes. The Gujarat Assembly currently remains dominated by the BJP, with the next state elections expected in late 2027.

 

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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