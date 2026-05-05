BJP scripts history in Bengal, NDA retains Assam; TVK surges in Tamil Nadu

The Election Commission of India results for the 2026 Assembly elections point to a decisive and diverse mandate across states. The Bharatiya Janata Party registered a historic victory in West Bengal and retained power in Assam, while regional and opposition forces dominated elsewhere.

In West Bengal, the BJP has crossed the majority mark in the 294-member Assembly, ending the 15-year rule of the All India Trinamool Congress. The party has emerged as the clear winner with over 200 seats, marking its first-ever government in the state since Independence. The outcome signals a major political shift in one of Indias most closely watched battlegrounds.

In Assam, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has secured a third consecutive term, consolidating its hold in the northeastern state. The BJP and its allies, including the Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front, have together crossed the majority mark comfortably.

Kerala has delivered a strong mandate to the Congress-led United Democratic Front, with the Indian National Congress and its allies securing a sweeping victory and returning to power with a clear majority.

In Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Vijays Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam has emerged as the single largest party in a dramatic electoral debut, outpacing both the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in a fiercely contested three-way race.

Puducherry is set to see the return of a National Democratic Alliance government led by the All India N.R. Congress, which has secured a comfortable majority along with its allies.

Meanwhile, in Assembly by-elections across multiple states, the BJP has won seats in Gujarat, Tripura, Nagaland and Maharashtra, while the Congress secured two seats in Karnataka. BJP ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also registered a win in Maharashtra, where Sunetra Pawar set a record margin of victory.

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