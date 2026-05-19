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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BKM Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

BKM Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.66 crore

Net loss of BKM Industries reported to Rs 10.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1016.67% to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.660 0 0.670.06 1017 OPM %-150.000 --268.66-7183.33 - PBDT-1.511.26 PL -3.47-4.36 20 PBT-1.721.08 PL -4.17-5.15 19 NP-10.640.66 PL -13.08-5.57 -135

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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