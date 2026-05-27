BKV Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.20 crore

Net loss of BKV Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025.

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