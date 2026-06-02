Black Box announces strategic alliance with AIONOS to accelerate AI adoption

Black Box announced a strategic alliance with AIONOS, an AI-native enterprise technology company, to accelerate AI transformation across enterprises, from infrastructure deployment to business outcomes.

The alliance combines Black Box's capabilities in digital infrastructure, including data centres, network connectivity, modern workplace solutions and managed services, with AIONOS' applied AI platforms and domain-led solutions.

The collaboration aims to help organisations build, deploy and manage AI securely and at scale. The companies will jointly develop industry-focused solutions and expand go-to-market opportunities across India, North America, EMEA and APAC.

CP Gurnani, co-founder & vice chairman of AIONOS, said, "India is at an extraordinary inflection point. We are not just consuming AI, we are building it, exporting it, and setting the agenda for how the world deploys intelligent technology at scale. This alliance between AIONOS and Black Box is a direct expression of that belief. Black Box brings the digital infrastructure engine spanning data centers, enterprise networks, and IoT across 35+ countries, and together we cover the entire journey from the physical layer to the AI application layer."

The two companies will jointly collaborate in developing industry-focused solutions and expanding goto-market opportunities across India, North America, EMEA, and APAC. In India, a key focus area will be the rapidly expanding Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem, where the alliance is uniquely positioned to help GCCs build AI-ready infrastructure, deploy enterprise-grade AI solutions, and create intelligent, scalable operations that integrate seamlessly with their global parent organizations.

AI transformation begins with a strong digital foundation, and Black Box enables that foundation through mission-critical infrastructure, connectivity, and managed services that power enterprise operations worldwide. Combined with AIONOS's applied AI platforms and domain expertise, we can help organizations move from AI ambition to AI at scale, connecting infrastructure, operations, and intelligence to create measurable business value." said, Sanjeev Verma, President & CEO, Black Box

"Enterprises do not need more AI ambition. They need a partner who can make AI real across their entire business. That is exactly what this alliance is built for. AIONOS brings the AI platform, data capabilities and vertical intelligence. Black Box brings the global infrastructure and delivery scale. Together, we give enterprises a single, accountable partnership that owns the transformation journey, from infrastructure to intelligence, from strategy to outcomes," concluded Simmi Dhamija, Chief Operating Officer, AIONOS.

Black Box is a global digital infrastructure solutions provider offering network integration, digital connectivity, data centre, cybersecurity, managed services and technology solutions to enterprise customers across multiple industries.

The company reported a 7.1% increase in net profit to Rs 64.76 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 60.47 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue rose by 9.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,690.94 crore during the period under review.

Shares of Black Box fell 1.73% to close at Rs 1,023.55 on the BSE.

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