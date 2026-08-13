Black Box consolidated net profit rises 17.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.92% to Rs 1718.50 crore

Net profit of Black Box rose 17.90% to Rs 55.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.92% to Rs 1718.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1386.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1718.501386.749.308.38115.6384.3680.0457.8055.9247.43

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