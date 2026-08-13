Black Box consolidated net profit rises 17.90% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 23.92% to Rs 1718.50 croreNet profit of Black Box rose 17.90% to Rs 55.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 47.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.92% to Rs 1718.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1386.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1718.501386.74 24 OPM %9.308.38 -PBDT115.6384.36 37 PBT80.0457.80 38 NP55.9247.43 18
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:46 AM IST