Black Box consolidated net profit rises 7.09% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 9.48% to Rs 1690.94 croreNet profit of Black Box rose 7.09% to Rs 64.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.48% to Rs 1690.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1544.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.22% to Rs 217.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 204.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.95% to Rs 6321.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5966.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1690.941544.58 9 6321.855966.91 6 OPM %9.309.25 -8.818.89 - PBDT121.25101.61 19 418.34390.83 7 PBT90.3374.08 22 301.99277.55 9 NP64.7660.47 7 217.52204.78 6
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First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:04 PM IST