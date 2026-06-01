Black Box enters into strategic alliance with AIONOS

To deploy enterprise-grade AI solutions

Black Box and AIONOS, an AI-native enterprise technology company, today announced a strategic alliance to help enterprises accelerate AI transformation; from infrastructure build-out to measurable business outcomes.

The alliance combines Black Box's expertise in digital infrastructure, including data centers, network connectivity, modern workplace solutions, and managed services, with AIONOS's applied AI platforms and domain-led solutions, enabling organizations to build, deploy, and manage AI with security and resilience embedded at every layer.

The two companies will jointly collaborate in developing industry-focused solutions and expanding go to-market opportunities across India, North America, EMEA, and APAC. In India, a key focus area will be the rapidly expanding Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem, where the alliance is uniquely positioned to help GCCs build AI-ready infrastructure, deploy enterprise-grade AI solutions, and create intelligent, scalable operations that integrate seamlessly with their global parent organizations.