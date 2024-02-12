Black Box Ltd Spikes 3.77%

Black Box Ltd has added 0.07% over last one month compared to 4.33% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.37% drop in the SENSEX

Black Box Ltd rose 3.77% today to trade at Rs 294.5. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.71% to quote at 38728.8. The index is up 4.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Magellanic Cloud Ltd increased 2.92% and Intellect Design Arena Ltd added 2.23% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 26.02 % over last one year compared to the 17.95% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Black Box Ltd has added 0.07% over last one month compared to 4.33% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 1.37% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1245 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12001 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 309 on 15 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 84.4 on 21 Mar 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News