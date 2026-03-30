Black Box receives Rs 386.36 cr on conversion of warrants

Black Box announced the successful receipt of Rs 386.36 crore pursuant to the conversion of warrants issued on 27 September 2024. The company has converted 92,65,215 warrants into equity shares at an issue price of Rs 417 per share. All warrant holders have exercised their rights in full, with no forfeiture or withdrawal.

Promoters participated meaningfully in the issue, contributing Rs 200 crore, representing 51.76% of the total infusion. Following the conversion, promoter shareholding stands at 69.99%, underscoring continued long-term commitment and alignment with all shareholders.

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