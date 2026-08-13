Black Box surges after recording PAT of Rs 56 crore in Q1 FY27

Black Box jumped 7.93% to Rs 834.65 after the company reported 18% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 56 crore on a 24% increase in revenue to Rs 1,719 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

While EBITDA improved by 38% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 160 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 90 basis points to 9.3% in the June'26 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 61 crore, up by 35% from Rs 45 crore in Q1 FY26.

During the quarter, Black Box has added a new global hyperscaler through a US$131 million (Rs 1,240 crore) order, while continuing to expand its relationship with an existing hyperscaler.

New orders reached approximately $339 million (Rs 3,208 crore) during the quarter, lifting the order backlog to an all-time high of approximately $949 million (Rs 8,986 crore), up 83% YoY.

Black Box expects $1.31.5 billion of order bookings, representing growth of approximately 3245% over FY26, and expects to exit FY27 with an order backlog of $1.31.4 billion, an increase of approximately 6575% YoY.

Sanjeev Verma, whole-time director & chief executive officer, said: "We have entered FY27 with strong momentum, delivering our highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 1,719 crore, up 24% YoY, driven by improved execution of our expanding backlog and the contribution from our recently acquired Brazilian business, 2S.

Strong order bookings of US$339 million lifted our backlog to an all time high of $949 million, providing greater visibility and a strong foundation for sustained growth.

Black Box today operates from a fundamentally stronger platform. Our growing participation in AI-led digital infrastructure, expanding hyperscaler relationships and deep presence across approximately 300 strategic enterprise accounts give us significant headroom to scale.

Our priority is to convert this opportunity into disciplined, profitable growth as we build towards our ambition of becoming a $2 billion revenue company by FY30.

Black Box is a global digital infrastructure integrator delivering network and system integration services and solutions, support services, and technology products to businesses in the United States, Europe, India, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

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