Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit rises 147.97% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 48.84% to Rs 89.08 croreNet profit of Black Rose Industries rose 147.97% to Rs 10.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 48.84% to Rs 89.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales89.0859.85 49 OPM %16.149.77 -PBDT15.206.69 127 PBT14.145.79 144 NP10.394.19 148
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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 4:16 PM IST