Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit rises 147.97% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.84% to Rs 89.08 crore

Net profit of Black Rose Industries rose 147.97% to Rs 10.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 48.84% to Rs 89.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 59.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.89.0859.8516.149.7715.206.6914.145.7910.394.19

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