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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit rises 61.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit rises 61.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

Sales rise 25.52% to Rs 104.04 crore

Net profit of Black Rose Industries rose 61.96% to Rs 9.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.52% to Rs 104.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.07% to Rs 22.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.25% to Rs 323.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 337.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales104.0482.89 26 323.01337.34 -4 OPM %12.5210.29 -10.108.71 - PBDT13.338.82 51 33.9731.75 7 PBT12.298.04 53 30.1128.61 5 NP9.415.81 62 22.4220.94 7

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First Published: May 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

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