Black Rose Industries consolidated net profit rises 61.96% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 25.52% to Rs 104.04 croreNet profit of Black Rose Industries rose 61.96% to Rs 9.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.52% to Rs 104.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 82.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.07% to Rs 22.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.25% to Rs 323.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 337.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales104.0482.89 26 323.01337.34 -4 OPM %12.5210.29 -10.108.71 - PBDT13.338.82 51 33.9731.75 7 PBT12.298.04 53 30.1128.61 5 NP9.415.81 62 22.4220.94 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 13 2026 | 5:17 PM IST