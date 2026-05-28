BLB reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.31 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 21.56% to Rs 71.61 croreNet profit of BLB reported to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.56% to Rs 71.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 763.21% to Rs 33.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 37.98% to Rs 744.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 539.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales71.6158.91 22 744.01539.23 38 OPM %10.35-6.18 -5.891.20 - PBDT6.79-3.95 LP 44.665.44 721 PBT6.74-3.97 LP 44.515.32 737 NP4.31-3.02 LP 33.323.86 763
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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:53 PM IST