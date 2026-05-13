Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 128.96% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 29.80% to Rs 256.99 croreNet profit of Bliss GVS Pharma rose 128.96% to Rs 35.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.80% to Rs 256.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 197.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 53.18% to Rs 129.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.50% to Rs 927.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 809.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales256.99197.99 30 927.11809.73 15 OPM %17.2910.65 -17.6915.65 - PBDT53.5931.48 70 225.56155.06 45 PBT44.9223.44 92 192.08125.64 53 NP35.5815.54 129 129.1384.30 53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 13 2026 | 9:12 AM IST