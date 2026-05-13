Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 128.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.80% to Rs 256.99 crore

Net profit of Bliss GVS Pharma rose 128.96% to Rs 35.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.80% to Rs 256.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 197.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.18% to Rs 129.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.50% to Rs 927.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 809.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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