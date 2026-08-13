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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 16.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 16.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:38 AM IST

Sales rise 37.65% to Rs 285.58 crore

Net profit of Bliss GVS Pharma rose 16.40% to Rs 50.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.65% to Rs 285.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 207.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales285.58207.47 38 OPM %26.7519.92 -PBDT85.4271.31 20 PBT75.4863.11 20 NP50.1043.04 16

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:38 AM IST