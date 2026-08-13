Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 16.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 37.65% to Rs 285.58 crore

Net profit of Bliss GVS Pharma rose 16.40% to Rs 50.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 43.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 37.65% to Rs 285.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 207.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.285.58207.4726.7519.9285.4271.3175.4863.1150.1043.04

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