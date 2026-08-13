Bloom Industries standalone net profit rises 53.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 39.64% to Rs 3.35 crore

Net profit of Bloom Industries rose 53.85% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 39.64% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.355.5513.135.590.280.180.270.170.200.13

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