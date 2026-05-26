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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bloom Industries standalone net profit rises 775.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Bloom Industries standalone net profit rises 775.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Bloom Industries rose 775.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 134.69% to Rs 1.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.07% to Rs 14.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales04.11 -100 14.1223.56 -40 OPM %05.84 -2.975.31 - PBDT0.700.11 536 1.250.61 105 PBT0.690.10 590 1.220.60 103 NP0.700.08 775 1.150.49 135

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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