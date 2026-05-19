BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 11.67% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 35.18% to Rs 323.37 croreNet profit of BLS E-Services rose 11.67% to Rs 14.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.18% to Rs 323.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 239.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.40% to Rs 57.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 115.23% to Rs 1117.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 519.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales323.37239.21 35 1117.79519.35 115 OPM %6.338.12 -6.7011.64 - PBDT25.8325.21 2 99.2085.36 16 PBT24.0223.33 3 92.9379.14 17 NP14.7413.20 12 57.5052.56 9
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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:10 AM IST