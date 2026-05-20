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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 31.57% in the March 2026 quarter

BLS International Services consolidated net profit rises 31.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 17.58% to Rs 814.56 crore

Net profit of BLS International Services rose 31.57% to Rs 177.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.58% to Rs 814.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 692.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.12% to Rs 686.70 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 508.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.70% to Rs 2998.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2193.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales814.56692.77 18 2998.222193.30 37 OPM %25.0325.13 -27.3128.69 - PBDT228.66189.57 21 890.79682.06 31 PBT203.56166.65 22 797.14605.52 32 NP177.80135.14 32 686.70508.23 35

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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