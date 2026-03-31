Blue Cloud Softech Solutions bags services contract from Hyderabad City Police

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions said that it has received a purchase order from the Hyderabad City Police for building IT Infrastructure and providing 'Blura Saga' AI Platform.

Accordingly, the company would supply, install, and commission AI-enabled high-performance rack servers and GPU-powered.

It would also deploy Blura Saga, which is an AI-powered social media monitoring and intelligence platform, for Hyderabad City Polices Social Media Unit.

The scope of work involves delivery of advanced computing infrastructure and AI-based analytics solutions designed to enhance data processing, intelligence gathering, and mission-critical operations within Hyderabad City Police.

Tejesh Kodali, group chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, said: This engagement reflects our continued momentum in delivering AI-driven platforms and infrastructure solutions to government and public safety organizations.

We believe these orders further validate our technology capabilities and position us strongly for future opportunities in the public sector.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions operates in AI-driven enterprise solutions, cybersecurity, secure connectivity and digital infrastructure services across domestic and international markets.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 97.66% to Rs 18.58 crore while net sales rose 80.90% to Rs 265.41 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

The scrip had tumbled 4.75% to end at Rs 18.04 on the BSE.

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