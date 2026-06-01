Blue Cloud Softech Solutions consolidated net profit declines 7.13% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 51.14% to Rs 277.52 croreNet profit of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions declined 7.13% to Rs 12.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.14% to Rs 277.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 36.66% to Rs 60.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 44.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.73% to Rs 1001.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 796.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales277.52183.62 51 1001.90796.86 26 OPM %17.239.34 -12.528.81 - PBDT43.3916.82 158 115.9963.51 83 PBT22.7515.71 45 89.5459.13 51 NP12.1113.04 -7 60.5044.27 37
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:18 AM IST